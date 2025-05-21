PQ Activity
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 07:58 PM
Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, GFS Juno, MSC Martina, Maersk Beaufort and Kaisa-1 carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday 20th May
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) : Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, GFS Juno, MSC Martina, Maersk Beaufort and Kaisa-1 carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday 20th May.
Meanwhile two more ships, Adventure and Fuwairit with PTA and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Gas carrier ‘EM Zenith’ is left the port on today morning, while five more ships, GFS Juno, MSC Martin, Seapan Santos, Kaisa-1 and Corrina are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 187,702 tonnes, comprising 109,672 tonnes imports cargo and 78,030 export cargo carried in 8,300 Containers (3,710 TEUs Imports & 4,590 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Adventure, Venus-9 and Fuwairit & four more ships, African Griffin, Groton, MSC Guernsey and ONE Readiness carrying Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today , while another containers ship ‘MSC Falcon-III’ due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
