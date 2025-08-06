PQ Activity
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Four ships, Valence, MSC Vittoria, Parea and Nepta carrying Container, Soya Bean Seed and LPG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Hansa Africa, EVA Gold and Fuwairit carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Vittoria, Valence, Searay, Evridiki, Stanley Park and Maria Topic expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 194,609 tonnes, comprising 91,443 tonnes imports cargo and 103,166 export cargo carried in 6,888 Containers (2,112 TEUs Imports & 4,776 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, PVT Solana, Blue Bird, DS Rosa, Fuwairit and Hansa Africa & another ship ‘Hong Yeng Chang Sheng’ carrying Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on today.
