PQ Activity

Published September 02, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Carl Schulte, X-Press Salween, Seaspan Santos and MSC Capri carrying Container, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Princess Wafya, Al-Diab-II and Al-Slami also arrived at outer anchorage same day.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Carl Schulte, X-Press Salween and Al-Sakhamah are left the port on today morning, while four more ships, MSC Capri, Seaspan Santos, Bentley-1 and Cartagena are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 173,348 tonnes, comprising 112,947 tonnes imports cargo and 60,401 export cargo carried in 6,556 Containers (3,003 TEUs Imports & 3,553 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of five ships, Princess Wafya, Nakhal Silver, IDI, Al-Slami and Galini & two more ships, GFS Juno and MSC Pratiti carrying Steel Pallets, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today,while three more container ships, CMA CGM Phoenix, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and Hansa Africa are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.
