PQ Activity

Published September 30, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Veracruz, Eleni-T, Falcon Majestic and Salsa are carrying Container, Palm oil and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Glory, Navigator Aries, Maya Gas-1, Al-Qassar and Ultra Relience carrying Container, LPG, LNG and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Veracruz’ left the port on today morning, while six more ships, Jetta, Epic Susak, Nihat-M, Nord Agano, Eleni-T and MSC Glory are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 130,736 tonnes, comprising 101,799 tonnes imports cargo and 28,937 export cargo carried in 4,370 Containers (2,920 TEUs Imports & 1,450 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Aims Glory, Navigator Aries, Al-Qassar, Ultra Relience, MSC Glory and MSC Tia-V & another ship, GFS Juno scheduled to load/offload Cement, LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT on today.
