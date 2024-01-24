Open Menu

PQ Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PQ activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port Qasim where four ships namely, MSC Vilda-X, Sea Runner, Limra and Marangas Asclepius carrying containers, Mogas, LPG and LNG, berthed at Containers Terminal, Oil Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile a gas carrier “Lusail” also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Vilda-X and Ashico Victoria are left the port on today morning and three ships, Mookda Naree, Kaisa-1 and Limra are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo through of 116,083 tonnes, comprising 78,576 tonnes imports cargo and 37,507 tonnes export cargo carried in

1,853 containers (1,853 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Charade and Lusail and two more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde andn Clemens Schulte carrying Steel coil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1 EETL and QICT on today, 24th January, while another containers ship, Cosco America is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 24th January 2024.

APP/ms

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Victoria Same Anchorage January Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

14 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

54 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

1 hour ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

16 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

16 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business