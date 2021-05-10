PQA allocates an amount of Rs. 5 coror for Port Qasim Dock workers

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has allocated an amount of Rs. 5 coror for the Port Qasim Dock (PQD) workers

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in a video message to PQD workers, said that "for the improvement in their conditions and lives, five Crore rupees were allocated by PQA".

The minister also assured more assistance in the future to the workers community.

Congratulating them, he also promised a visit to Port Qasim Dock Workers post Eid!.

The PQD workers thanked PQA and Minister for Maritime Affairs to allocate special funds for the welfare of the workers community in the testing time of COVID-19 pandemic.