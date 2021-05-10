UrduPoint.com
PQA Allocates An Amount Of Rs. 5 Coror For Port Qasim Dock Workers

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

PQA allocates an amount of Rs. 5 coror for Port Qasim Dock workers

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has allocated an amount of Rs. 5 coror for the Port Qasim Dock (PQD) workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has allocated an amount of Rs. 5 coror for the Port Qasim Dock (PQD) workers.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in a video message to PQD workers, said that "for the improvement in their conditions and lives, five Crore rupees were allocated by PQA".

The minister also assured more assistance in the future to the workers community.

Congratulating them, he also promised a visit to Port Qasim Dock Workers post Eid!.

The PQD workers thanked PQA and Minister for Maritime Affairs to allocate special funds for the welfare of the workers community in the testing time of COVID-19 pandemic.

