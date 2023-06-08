PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was handling cargo of Rs 31.53 million tonne as compared to Rs 42.20 million tonne during the corresponding period of last year depicting a 25 percent decrease in handled cargo compared to previous fiscal year.

According to the Economic Survey on Thursday, the total tonnage handled contained liquid cargo of Rs 13.

18 million tonne, dry/break bulk cargo of Rs 9.24 million tonne and containerized cargo of Rs 9.11 million tonne.

Additionally, the PQA handled Rs 0.75 million TEUs which was Rs 21.6 percent less than the cargo handled during the same period last year.

The volume of the import cargo handled during July-March FY2023 remained at Rs 26.15 million tonne as againstRs 35.78 million tonne handled during the corresponding period of the last year showing a decrease of 27 percent.