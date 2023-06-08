UrduPoint.com

PQA Handling Cargo Of Rs 31.53 Mln Tonne FY 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:36 PM

PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was handling cargo of Rs 31.53 million tonne as compared to Rs 42.20 million tonne during the corresponding period of last year depicting a 25 percent decrease in handled cargo compared to previous fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was handling cargo of Rs 31.53 million tonne as compared to Rs 42.20 million tonne during the corresponding period of last year depicting a 25 percent decrease in handled cargo compared to previous fiscal year.

According to the Economic Survey on Thursday, the total tonnage handled contained liquid cargo of Rs 13.

18 million tonne, dry/break bulk cargo of Rs 9.24 million tonne and containerized cargo of Rs 9.11 million tonne.

Additionally, the PQA handled Rs 0.75 million TEUs which was Rs 21.6 percent less than the cargo handled during the same period last year.

The volume of the import cargo handled during July-March FY2023 remained at Rs 26.15 million tonne as againstRs 35.78 million tonne handled during the corresponding period of the last year showing a decrease of 27 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Same Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

7 minutes ago
 PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off pe ..

PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & oth ..

Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & other corruption cases: Atta Tara ..

7 minutes ago
 Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, ..

Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, 2023: Survey

1 minute ago
 Govt intensifies efforts to address malnutrition c ..

Govt intensifies efforts to address malnutrition challenges: Survey

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.