(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is on its way to achieve revenue target for the financial year 2023-2024 including collection of Punjab’s Sales Tax on Services (PSTS), Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) and Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund (PWWF) accounts for around 66 percent of Punjab’s Own Source Revenue (OSR)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is on its way to achieve revenue target for the financial year 2023-2024 including collection of Punjab’s Sales Tax on Services (PSTS), Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) and Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund (PWWF) accounts for around 66 percent of Punjab’s Own Source Revenue (OSR).

After the settlement of Civil Accounts of Punjab for the month of May, 2024, PRA collected an amount of Rs. 20.18 billion on account of PSTS, Rs. 622 million for PIDC and Rs. 744 million for PWWF.

During the eleven months of the current financial year, PRA contributed to the Punjab Government Exchequer a total collection of Rs.206.5 billion thus achieving around 90 percent of the assigned collection target at Rs.230 billion, according to PRA spokesperson here Wednesday.

The major contributor is Punjab Sales Tax on Services (PSTS) at Rs. 194.5 billion followed by PWWF at Rs. 7.2 billion and PIDC at Rs. 4.7 billion.

The PRA spokesperson attributes this achievement to its dedicated workforce and the cooperation of taxpayers across the province of Punjab.

The Authority continues to strive for excellence in revenue collection and aims to surpass the set target by the end of the financial year under the leadership of Finance Minister, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

During the current financial year, she added, the Authority also focused upon the automation of its business processes for a paperless environment, integration of Federal and provincial data bases, joined Single Sales Tax Return, mitigated any possible revenue leakage through introduction of more checks in Sales Tax Return and focused more on digitisation initiatives like Electronic Invoice Management System (eIMS).

The spokesperson mentioned that the Authority is on the track of being a progressive and modern organization through use of Information Technology and frequent information sharing which will help PRA to increase its revenues through broadening of its tax base and verification of Sales Tax declaration.