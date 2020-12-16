PRA collects 8pc more tax in five months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs 46.1 billion tax revenue during first five months (July- November) of the current financial year 2020-21.

PRA spokesperson told the media here Wednesday that this FY, the authority managed to collect eight percent more revenues when compared with Rs 42.

7 billion tax revenue of the corresponding months last fiscal year (2019-20).

According to tax revenues data, she added, the collection remained at Rs 10.5 billion during November alone.

She expressed the optimism that with the commitment and efforts of the PRA staff, the authority would achieveits annual revenue targets of the current fiscal year.