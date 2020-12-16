UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRA Collects 8pc More Tax In Five Months

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PRA collects 8pc more tax in five months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs 46.1 billion tax revenue during first five months (July- November) of the current financial year 2020-21.

PRA spokesperson told the media here Wednesday that this FY, the authority managed to collect eight percent more revenues when compared with Rs 42.

7 billion tax revenue of the corresponding months last fiscal year (2019-20).

According to tax revenues data, she added, the collection remained at Rs 10.5 billion during November alone.

She expressed the optimism that with the commitment and efforts of the PRA staff, the authority would achieveits annual revenue targets of the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab November Media Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

14 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

29 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

44 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

59 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.