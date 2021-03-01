PRA collects Rs 10.1b tax revenue last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs 10.1 billion during the month of February 2021, compared to Rs.9.2 billion in February 2020, the Authority's spokesperson confirmed this to the media here Monday.

She added, this was first time that Authority had crossed the ten billion rupees mark in the month of February. PRA's total collection for the first eight months of the financial year 2020-21, according to the provisional figures, is Rs.96.3 billion compared to Rs.71.5 billion in the same period of the last financial year, which represents a growth of 35 per cent, she elaborated.

Once the figures are finalized, she said, the collection is expected to improve further.

This growth proved that the economy was doing well despite the second wave of COVID-19.

She mentioned, "As the financial year draws to a close, the collection is likely to improve further as the economy continues to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic." The PRA spokesperson said the workforce of the Authority was all set to increase its efforts and ensure that the target for 2020-21 was surpassed. Based on the current figures, the PRA expected to collect Rs 140 billion in 2020-21 against the assigned target of Rs.125 billion. PRA intended to continue its policyof focusing on compliance and stakeholder involvement and avoiding coercive measures, as envisionedby Finance Minister Punjab.