UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRA Collects Rs 10.1b Tax Revenue Last Month

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

PRA collects Rs 10.1b tax revenue last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs 10.1 billion during the month of February 2021, compared to Rs.9.2 billion in February 2020, the Authority's spokesperson confirmed this to the media here Monday.

She added, this was first time that Authority had crossed the ten billion rupees mark in the month of February. PRA's total collection for the first eight months of the financial year 2020-21, according to the provisional figures, is Rs.96.3 billion compared to Rs.71.5 billion in the same period of the last financial year, which represents a growth of 35 per cent, she elaborated.

Once the figures are finalized, she said, the collection is expected to improve further.

This growth proved that the economy was doing well despite the second wave of COVID-19.

She mentioned, "As the financial year draws to a close, the collection is likely to improve further as the economy continues to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic." The PRA spokesperson said the workforce of the Authority was all set to increase its efforts and ensure that the target for 2020-21 was surpassed. Based on the current figures, the PRA expected to collect Rs 140 billion in 2020-21 against the assigned target of Rs.125 billion. PRA intended to continue its policyof focusing on compliance and stakeholder involvement and avoiding coercive measures, as envisionedby Finance Minister Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Same February 2020 Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 minute ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

12 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

12 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.