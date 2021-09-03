PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs10.3 billion tax revenues in August 2021 compared to Rs 8.7 billion in August 2020, thus the total collection for first two months of the financial year was Rs 20.8 billion, which was 19 percent more than the Rs 17.5 billion collected during corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The Authority's spokesperson disclosed to the media here on Friday that this was the highest ever collection for the month of August by PRA and augurs well for the chances of Authority to achieve its assigned revenue target of Rs 155.9 billion for 2021-22.

She mentioned that the PRA succeeded in surpassing its revenue targets for 2019-20 and 2020-21 and was on the track for completing a hat-trick of achieving its targets, an unprecedented feat for any revenue authority of the country.

PRA spokesperson said the Authority intended to continue with policy of collaboration with stakeholders, avoidance of coercive measures and creating an atmosphere of facilitation, treating taxpayers as partners of the government.

"The PRA has always relied on automation and minimum human interface and is currently striving towards complete automation of work flow and creation of an integrate database. These measures, the spokesperson added, would enable the Authority to broaden its tax base, create ease of paying taxes and detect tax evasionin a much more efficient manner. The PRA team, under the leadership of Finance Minister Punjab, was confidentof achieving its assigned revenue target with the cooperation of taxpayers and other stakeholders.