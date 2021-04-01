UrduPoint.com
PRA Collects Rs 10.6b In March

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:21 PM

According to provisional collection figures, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected Rs 10.6 billion last month which is 30.1 per cent higher than Rs 8.1 billion of corresponding month of year 2020, the PRA spokesperson disclosed this to media here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :According to provisional collection figures, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected Rs 10.6 billion last month which is 30.1 per cent higher than Rs 8.1 billion of corresponding month of year 2020, the PRA spokesperson disclosed this to media here on Thursday.

She mentioned that PRA's total collection for the first nine months of the financial year 2020-21, according to the provisional figures stand at Rs.107.2 billion compared to Rs.79.6billion in the same period of the last financial year, representing a growth of 34.6 per cent.

The Authority is on the right track towards achieving its target for 2020-21, she said, citing that despite Covid-19, the PRA managed to achieve this remarkable growth due to the pro business policies initiated by the Punjab government.

