PRA Collects Rs 13.45b Tax Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 10:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected tax revenue of Rs 13.45 billion last month (August), showing an increase of 33 percent as the authority had collected Rs 10.11 billion during corresponding period previous year.

The PRA spokesperson told media here on Friday that according to preliminary data, sales tax of Rs 27.8 billion was collected during the first two months of current financial year.

She mentioned that during the same period last FY, Rs 20.59 billion were received as sales tax.

Substantial increase in tax revenue collection of PRA was a great achievement, she said and hoped that the authority would achieve its current FY target of Rs190 billion.

She said that significant improvement in tax collection was the result of massive awareness among stakeholders in this regard.

Meanwhile, the PRA Chairman appreciated the performance of the officers and the officials.

