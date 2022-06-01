UrduPoint.com

PRA Collects Rs 153b Tax Revenue So Far In Current FY

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 08:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has once again topped all other provincial revenue collection agencies of the country by collecting Rs 153 billion tax revenues during 11 months of the current fiscal year.

The PRA spokesperson disclosed to media here Wednesday that according to provisional figures, PRA has collected Rs.14.22 billion during the month of May 2022, showing 23 percent growth against Rs 11.6 billion tax revenues collection in corresponding month last FY. In this way, she added, the total tax revenue collection of the PRA stood at Rs 153 billion in eleven months of the current financial year (2021-22).

PRA spokesperson mentioned that this figure is expected to rise further once the civil accounts are finalized.

This extraordinary performance ensures that PRA is going to surpass its assigned revenue target of Rs.155.9 billion. This will be the third year in a row that PRA surpassed its revenue target, she claimed.

Meanwhile, Chairman PRA said that this collection has been made possible by the unbelievable hard work of each and every member of the PRA team who worked with integrity, professionalism and determination. This performance once again justifies PRA's stance that stakeholder involvement, taxpayer facilitation and education and a strategy of team-work and collaboration are much more essential and useful for revenue collection than the policies involving coercive actions, advance payments and aggression.

