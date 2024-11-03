PRA extending operation to 12 more districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is extending its scope in 12 more districts of Punjab.

A notification regarding operationalization of the PRA office in Kasur and Sheikhupura has been issued, while Bahawalpur office has also been made operational, a few months ago, the PRA spokesperson told media here on Sunday.

She added that Enforcement Officer Aqil Sardar and Umar Munir have been given the charge of Kasur and Sheikhupura offices respectively.

Under a special strategy, the PRA offices would also be established in other nine districts for convenience of the taxpayers. Soon, the PRA offices would also be opened in Murree, Okara, and Jhelum, she maintained.

She said that the Authority is taking all possible measures to increase the revenue collection, citing that with the establishment of new PRA offices in other districts would not only facilitate the taxpayers but also help ensure a substantial increase in tax revenue.