PRA Extending Operation To 12 More Districts
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is extending its scope in 12 more districts of Punjab.
A notification regarding operationalization of the PRA office in Kasur and Sheikhupura has been issued, while Bahawalpur office has also been made operational, a few months ago, the PRA spokesperson told media here on Sunday.
She added that Enforcement Officer Aqil Sardar and Umar Munir have been given the charge of Kasur and Sheikhupura offices respectively.
Under a special strategy, the PRA offices would also be established in other nine districts for convenience of the taxpayers. Soon, the PRA offices would also be opened in Murree, Okara, and Jhelum, she maintained.
She said that the Authority is taking all possible measures to increase the revenue collection, citing that with the establishment of new PRA offices in other districts would not only facilitate the taxpayers but also help ensure a substantial increase in tax revenue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Business
-
Over 4.2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 313 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone wins Breeders' Cup Classic after Derby disappointment6 hours ago
-
Faker's T1 retain League of Legends world title7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 20248 hours ago
-
PML-N symbol of public welfare: Rana Sanaullah17 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo18 hours ago
-
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy18 hours ago
-
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI18 hours ago
-
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president18 hours ago
-
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets18 hours ago
-
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC18 hours ago