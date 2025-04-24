PRA Launches Tax Awareness Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a tax awareness campaign in Rawalpindi Division to ensure the installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) and compliance with Punjab Sales Tax regulations.
Acting on the special directives of the Chairman PRA and Commissioner PRA Rawalpindi, the campaign specifically targets marriage halls and restaurants across the division, according to PRA spokesperson here Thursday.
In the first phase, awareness banners and standees have been placed at various marriage halls and restaurants in Rawalpindi city. The second phase will see the expansion of this campaign to other districts within the Rawalpindi Division.
She added, banners and streamers carrying important messages for restaurant owners have been prominently displayed in areas such as Peshawar Road, Haider Road, Adamjee Road, and Kamran Market.
Restaurants that have installed the system but are still not issuing receipts have also been issued warnings.
Under PRA regulations, all restaurants earning six million rupees or more annually are required to install the EIMS. Failure to comply will result in regulatory action by the Authority.
The PRA has appealed to the citizens of Rawalpindi to cooperate in ensuring the proper payment of Punjab Sales Tax. In case of any tax evasion or non-compliance, the public is encouraged to report such incidents through PRA’s helpline numbers: 051-9334065 and 051-9334011, and play their part in the nation’s development.
