UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRA Makes Record Revenue Collection Of Rs 9.4b In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:50 PM

PRA makes record revenue collection of Rs 9.4b in October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected an unprecendited revenue of Rs.9.4 billion in the last month.

The revenue collection during the same month in 2019 was Rs.7.6 billion which was an increase of 24 per cent.

The PRA spokesperson mentioned here Tuesday that during the period of July-Oct this year PRA witnessed a revenue collection of Rs 35.46 billion showing a growth of 9.

74% per cent over the same period last year which stood at Rs 32.29 billion.

She added that this growth in revenue collection in the current year had been achieved admist the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy. She said the Punjab Revenue Authority had achieved this by creating awareness and ensuring compliance through tax payer involvement and education.

The spokesperson said the government of Punjab during FY 2019-20 last quarter reduced the rate of tax for over 20 services from 16 per cent to 5 per cent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Punjab Same 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

39 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

39 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

55 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

1 hour ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.