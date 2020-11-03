PRA makes record revenue collection of Rs 9.4b in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected an unprecendited revenue of Rs.9.4 billion in the last month.

The revenue collection during the same month in 2019 was Rs.7.6 billion which was an increase of 24 per cent.

The PRA spokesperson mentioned here Tuesday that during the period of July-Oct this year PRA witnessed a revenue collection of Rs 35.46 billion showing a growth of 9.

74% per cent over the same period last year which stood at Rs 32.29 billion.

She added that this growth in revenue collection in the current year had been achieved admist the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy. She said the Punjab Revenue Authority had achieved this by creating awareness and ensuring compliance through tax payer involvement and education.

The spokesperson said the government of Punjab during FY 2019-20 last quarter reduced the rate of tax for over 20 services from 16 per cent to 5 per cent.