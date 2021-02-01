UrduPoint.com
PRA Makes Record With Highest Collection In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:28 PM

Continuing with its exceptional performance in the current financial year, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) succeeded in collecting Rs 11.23 billion in the month of January 2021, the highest tax revenue collection for January in the history of PRA

Despite giving unprecedented relief in the Finance Act 2020, whereby rates on more than 25 services had been reduced to five percent, the PRA managed to show an increase of 10 percent on the previous record of Rs 10.21 billion collected in January 2020, the Authority's spokesperson disclosed this to media here on Monday.

Overall, PRA's collection for the first seven months of the financial year 2020-21 was Rs.85.9 billion, registering 38 percent growth over the previous year, she said and mentioned that this was also by far the highest ever collection in the first seven months of a financial year.

She elaborated that the collections for the same period in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were Rs 56.8 billion, Rs 51.7 billion and Rs 62.2 billion respectively, thus PRA had achieved 69 percent of its target of Rs 125 billion in only seven months.

PRA spokesperson said that Authority expected to not only achieve but surpass its target this year, as the economy bounces back from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that this performance had been achieved by following the Punjab government's and finance minister's policy of reliance on stakeholder involvement, taxpayer facilitation and education, instead of resorting to coercive measures.

Meanwhile, PRA Chairperson praised the efforts of the whole team and attributed this performance to the vision and support of Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and the dedication and hard work of the PRA team.

