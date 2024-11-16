PRA Takes Action Against Wedding Halls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has tightened grip around various wedding halls
and event complexes in the city.
On the instructions of Commissioner PRA Lahore Misbah Nawaz, Audit Officers Hamza Pervez
and Ali Haider Chughtai with Enforcement Officer Maryam Khan, conducted raids at prominent
wedding halls in Gulberg, Nishtar Town, and Samanabad to verify their registration status,
according to a PRA spokesperson here on Saturday.
She said the PRA had issued show-cause notices to several unregistered wedding halls as well
as to registered ones for non-payment of taxes.
All unregistered wedding halls and tax defaulters had been given a one-week deadline to
comply. After the period, the PRA warned that penalties would be imposed, followed by
strict legal action, including sealing of premises.
