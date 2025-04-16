PRA Tax On Services Recommended For Waiver
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution recommending the waiver of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) tax on services at Sialkot International Airport.
This significant achievement is the result of the dedicated efforts of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), former Minister for Local Government Punjab Khawaja Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt whose leadership and commitment to the region’s development have been exemplary.
According to SIAL spokesperson, this resolution is a vital step forward in providing Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) with a level playing field, aligning it with other Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) airports across the country.
The removal of this tax will enhance operational efficiency, promote trade and exports, and spur economic growth in the region.
SIAL extend deepest gratitude to Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif for his unwavering support and visionary guidance, and to PML-N MPA Khawaja Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt for his relentless advocacy on behalf of Sialkot. SIAL also thank all stakeholders who contributed to this successful initiative.
This development marks a new era for the airport and the city, ushering in enhanced opportunities and sustainable progress.
