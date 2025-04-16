Open Menu

PRA Tax On Services Recommended For Waiver

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PRA tax on services recommended for waiver

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution recommending the waiver of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) tax on services at Sialkot International Airport.

This significant achievement is the result of the dedicated efforts of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), former Minister for Local Government Punjab Khawaja Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt whose leadership and commitment to the region’s development have been exemplary.

According to SIAL spokesperson, this resolution is a vital step forward in providing Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) with a level playing field, aligning it with other Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) airports across the country.

The removal of this tax will enhance operational efficiency, promote trade and exports, and spur economic growth in the region.

SIAL extend deepest gratitude to Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif for his unwavering support and visionary guidance, and to PML-N MPA Khawaja Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt for his relentless advocacy on behalf of Sialkot. SIAL also thank all stakeholders who contributed to this successful initiative.

This development marks a new era for the airport and the city, ushering in enhanced opportunities and sustainable progress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

10 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Pr ..

Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey

11 minutes ago
 Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakista ..

Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 5 ..

Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..

17 minutes ago
Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with pa ..

Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global star ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply ..

25 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting J ..

Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security

26 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat ..

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat Imtiaz enjoys commentary along ..

36 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with ..

Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with Teleport

40 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts ..

Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in tr ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business