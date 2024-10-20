Prabowo Subianto swear as eighth president of Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Prabowo Subianto on Sunday was sworn in as the eighth President of Indonesia, the largest Islamic country in the world in terms of population and the largest booming economy of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Former Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, 73 years old, expressed his commitment to Indonesia's economic development while assuming his position as President of Indonesia in front of international leaders and senior officials in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, said a press release issued here.

In the current situation, Prabowo Subianto took the oath of office as the eighth president of Indonesia and the country is currently important in the G-20 club and its annual Gross Domestic Production (GDP) is $1.4 trillion, which is not only the largest economy of ASEAN countries, but also of Islamic countries.

Prabowo Subianto before being sworn in as the eighth president of Indonesia, completing his journey from a military ex-general.

The former defense minister, who turned 73 yesterday, was cheered through the streets by thousands of waving supporters after taking his oath on the Holy Quran, in front of lawmakers and foreign dignitaries.

Banners and billboards to welcome the new president filled the streets of the capital, Jakarta, where tens of thousands gathered for festivities including speeches and musical performances along the city’s major thoroughfare.

Subianto was a longtime political competitor of the immensely popular President Joko Widodo, who ran against him for the presidency twice, in 2014 and 2019.

But Widodo appointed Subianto as defense chief after his reelection, paving the way for an alliance despite their rival political parties.

Subianto was sworn in with his new vice president, 37-year-old Surakarta ex-Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Subianto, who has never held elective office, will lead a massive, diverse archipelago nation whose economy has boomed amid strong global demand for its natural resources but he will have to contend with global economic distress and regional tensions in Asia, where territorial conflicts.

Leaders and senior officials from more than 30 countries flew in to attend the ceremony, including Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and leaders of Southeast Asia countries.

He continues former president Widodo's modernization efforts, which have boosted Indonesia's economic growth by building infrastructure and leveraging the country's abundant resources.

A signature policy required nickel, a major Indonesian export and a key component of electric car batteries, to be processed in local factories rather than exported raw.