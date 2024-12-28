Practical Steps Require To Increase Pak- Uzbekistan Bilateral Trade: Bakhtawari
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Secretary General, United business Group (UBG), FPCCI, Zafar Bakhtawari and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan have asked for Practical steps to increase bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahsan Bakhtawari, and Waqar Bakhtawari held a meeting at the embassy, where they had a detailed discussion on trade promotion and other important matters, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Taqtayev, has stated that the trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan stands at $400 million. Both countries need to take practical steps to further increase this trade volume.
He expressed these views during a conversation with the Secretary General UBG, Zafar Bakhtawari, Member Central Core Committee UBG, Ahsan Bakhtawari, and Chairman of Ba-Waqar Pakistan, Waqar Bakhtawari, who visited the embassy. Ambassador stated that there is a direct air link between Lahore and Tashkent, and direct flights from Karachi and Islamabad to Tashkent will commence soon. Pakistan and Uzbekistan share deep historical and religious ties, and there is a need for further initiatives to highlight the cultural connections between the two countries. It was stated that Uzbekistan has already begun efforts to import and export its goods through Karachi and Gwadar via railways and road networks. It is expected that both nations will play a significant role in promoting regional connectivity.
Zafar Bakhtawari suggested that Zahir-ud-Din Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, serves as a historical and cultural link between the two countries. He remarked that without Babur and the Indian Subcontinent, the existence of Pakistan might not have been possible. He suggested that we should establish the tradition of celebrating "Babur Day" every year to highlight the remarkable personality of Babur. Similarly, the day of Uzbek national poet Alisher Navoi should also be commemorated annually to further strengthen the literary and cultural ties between the two nations. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari emphasized the promotion of tourism between the two countries, stating that infrastructure, air connectivity, railway systems, and road networks should be further improved to achieve this goal.
He also suggested that students from both countries should be offered admissions and scholarships in each other’s universities, enabling the younger generation to better understand each other's nations.
These initiatives, he added, will not only strengthen educational ties but also foster cultural and economic relations.
Waqar Bakhtawari proposed that joint initiatives should be launched to promote tourism between the two countries, providing opportunities for people from both nations to closely understand each other's culture.
He emphasized that both countries must work together to play their role in ensuring regional peace, stability, and economic development.
