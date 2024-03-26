Open Menu

Practical Steps To Be Taken To Transform Prisons Into Reform Centers: FCCI President

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Practical steps would be taken to transform prisons into reform centers for the inmates in Faisalabad, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He visited the District Jail and appreciated the administrative capabilities of Jail Superintendent Chaudhary Ali Akbar. He said that the FCCI in collaboration with the business community would arrange classes to impart technical education to female inmates. “We would also provide them with necessary gadgets and appliances for their training”, he added.

Dr Khurram Tariq said that a smart education system would also be introduced for the prisoners including all basic subjects with a focus on the social and moral ethics & values.

He said that their ultimate objective was to make them a productive part of society after their release from jail. “We would also provide them with technical education so that they could earn a respectable livelihood”, he added.

The President FCCI visited various departments of the District Jail and particularly appreciated the performance of the 30 bed hospital where the health department has appointed doctors to look after the health of the inmates.

Earlier on his arrival, Jail Superintendent Chaudhary Ali Akbar welcomed Dr Khurram Tariq while a well turned-out contingent of jail presented a guard of honor.

The superintendent briefed him about the procedure for the meeting of inmates with their relatives in a congenial environment. He said that the jail kitchen was being renovated and they needed financial help for it.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Convener Standing Committee on Jail Dr. Ashfaq Qamar and executive member Shafiq Hussain Shah were also present.

