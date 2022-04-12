UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Prague Hopes to Convince EU Members to Give Up Russian Oil as Bloc President

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Prague aims to convince EU member states to stop buying oil from Russia and to arrange a donor conference to help Ukraine during its EU presidency in the second half of 2022, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday.

"During the Czech presidency of the EU, we intend to convince the bloc's member states to stop buying Russian oil. We also aim to minimize any contacts with the Russian Federation," Lipavsky told reporters after the talks with the foreign ministers of the Central 5 (C5) informal group, which also includes Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Austria.

The minister added that the Czech Republic plans to hold an international donor conference to help Ukraine as part of its EU presidency.

Following the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine, the EU vowed to speed up decreasing its dependence on Russian energy. Several packages of sanctions were imposed on Moscow, but none hurt its energy sector.

EU countries spent 35 billion Euros ($38 billion) on Russian energy and only 1 billion euros on aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week.

