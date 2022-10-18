Prague Nearing Emergency Gas Agreement With Berlin - Industry Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Czech Republic is close to concluding an agreement on receiving gas from Germany in case of an emergency, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Monday.

Sikela and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck took part in the Czech-German Economic Forum in Prague.

"Today, Mr. Habek and I have considered the possibilities under which Germany could share gas with the Czech Republic in the case of an emergency. I think that we have already moved quite far in this direction and will be able to sign such an agreement soon," Sikela said, adding that the Prague would compensate the losses of Germany that would arise under this deal.

The Czech economy is "extremely interconnected with the German economy," the minister said. "Germany is our key partner in the situation of Russian fuel rejection," he added.

The Czech minister also noted his country's great interest in obtaining gas from one of the two LNG terminals under construction in Germany. Since September, the Czech Republic has already received gas from the LNG terminal in the Netherlands, where it won a third of its volume for 10 years on the basis of a tender.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.