Prague Wants To Remove Issue Of Russian Gas Price Cap From Consideration In EU Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Prague Wants to Remove Issue of Russian Gas Price Cap From Consideration in EU Council

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Czech Republic, which currently hold presidency in the EU, wants to remove the issue of limiting prices of Russian gas from consideration in the EU Council, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic seeks to remove the issue from consideration, since this is a political tool, but not a solution to the energy crisis, the minister said.

