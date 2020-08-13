UrduPoint.com
Prague Will Not Prematurely Remove Contractors From Tender For Building New NPP Unit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

The Czech Republic does not intend to prematurely remove any potential contractors from the tender for the construction of a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP), Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday, in comments on US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's recent remarks regarding strengthening Russia's positions in the Czech strategic infrastructure

On Wednesday, Pompeo said during his visit to Prague that the increased Russian presence in infrastructure projects might weaken the Czech Republic's security. At the same time, according to Pompeo, the United States is ready to participate in the construction of the new nuclear reactor and deliver various types of energy raw material. So far, six companies have applied to participate in the tender � Russia's Rosatom, the US' Westinghouse, China's China General Nuclear Power, France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP and Atmea, a joint project of France's AREVA and Japan's Mitsubishi.

"We act as a member of the European Union. As it always happens with such tenders, various consortia arise. In accordance with the EU rules, we cannot exclude anyone [in advance]. I made it clear to him [Pompeo] and I think, he understood," Babis said.

On July 28, CEO of Czech energy giant CEZ Daniel Benes said that the tender for the construction of the Dukovany NPP's new power unit would be launched in December. The construction is expected to start in 2029.

According to Benes, the Czech government can remove one of the potential contractors for security reasons either during the tender or at its final stage. Earlier, the Prague online portal Denik N said, citing its sources in the Czech government, that Russian and Chinese companies might be excluded.

