Pre-budget conference on Business, IT and Agriculture tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Ministry of Finance will hold a pre-budget conference on Business, IT and Agriculture on Tuesday (tomorrow) to take inputs and suggestion from stakeholder.

The objective of this conference is to provide a platform to agriculturists, IT experts and businessmen to share and exchange their proposals with the present government on IT, Agriculture and Business, Textile and Exports, said a press release issued here by Finance Division.

Moreover, the participants would be given opportunity to share their solution-oriented ideas for simplifying taxation systems, enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan, strengthening and broadening tax base, and mechanisms for enhancing the transparency and accountability in use of public resources.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will address this conference.

In ongoing times, Pakistan is going through a number of macroeconomic imbalances such as rising inflation, twin deficit, continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, unstable exchange rate, and low tax-to-GDP ratio.

The prevailing global economic outlook with rising fuel and commodity prices is adding fuel to fire for domestic economy.

Despite these huge macroeconomic challenges current government has firm belief that if public and private sector work hand-in-hand for dealing with these crises, these agonies can easily be converted into opportunities.

The present government has taken a number of effective steps, during short span of time, for putting the economy on right direction.

The present government aspires for pro-people budget and is well-aware that for refined, inclusive and effective budget making, a through consultation with public as well as private stakeholder is mandatory.

For this reason, a pre-budget conference is being held tomorrow 7th June, 2022 on Business, Agriculture, Textile, Exports and IT.

A portal ( https://pbc.nitb.gov.pk) has also been developed for inviting proposals and recommendations.

Being cognizant of the huge role of private sector in growth of economy, the voices of community of every sector would be heard and will be given due recognition.

Such pre-budget conference aims at presenting an inclusive, development-oriented and pro-public budget that would ultimately ensure the sustainable and equitable growth in Pakistan.