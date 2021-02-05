Pre-fabricated house at M3 Small Industrial Estate inaugurated

In accordance with the affordable/low-cost,energy efficient housing project as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a model pre-fabricated house was inaugurated by Deputy Chairman Maj.General (Retd) Amer Aslam Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority at "Small Industrial Estate", here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :In accordance with the affordable/low-cost,energy efficient housing project as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a model pre-fabricated house was inaugurated by Deputy Chairman Maj.General (Retd) Amer Aslam Khan Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority at "Small Industrial Estate", here on Friday.

According to press release,the pre-fabricated house was constructed by Easy Prefabricated Homes (Pvt.) Ltd., a subsidiary of Henan D.R. Construction Group Co. Ltd. for Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

A single-storey and two-storey 5-marla (1732 sq.

feet) sample houses were built out of prefabricated materials at Easy Fabricated Home's factory in M3 Industrial Park, Faisalabad.

The unit of two-storey sample house consists of one living room, two bedrooms with bathrooms and a kitchen at ground floor,while at first floor, two bedrooms with attached bathrooms, living room, and a balcony.

Tiles were laid on all floors,while outer walls were constructed with cement boards and gypsum board covering was used for inner walls.Lifespan of these units was estimated to be minimum 50 years and the entire unit was expected to be constructed in just 40 days,stated press release.