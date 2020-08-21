UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pre-Production Model Of Aurus Komendant SUV To Be Presented In Fall Of 2021 - Manturov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:09 PM

Pre-Production Model of Aurus Komendant SUV to Be Presented in Fall of 2021 - Manturov

A pre-production model of Russia's Aurus Komendant SUV will be presented later than expected, in the fall of next year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday

KOSTROMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A pre-production model of Russia's Aurus Komendant SUV will be presented later than expected, in the fall of next year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"We will find a site to show [the model]. The serial production of the Komendant is due to begin in 2022.

Likely, we will be able to show the pre-production model next fall in order to launch the production in March-April 2022," the minister said.

The model was planned to be showcased at the Moscow automobile Salon in the fall of this year.

Aurus is a part of the Kortezh project, which envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The project is carried out by the Russian central automotive institute in collaboration with Sollers company. The Russian government's investment in the project has exceeded 12 billion rubles ($160 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company SITE Government Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Farah to be high-profile London Marathon pacemaker ..

2 minutes ago

'Credible reports' of Greece pushing back migrants ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 14 Iranians for Al ..

2 minutes ago

US coronavirus cases are falling but challenges pe ..

2 minutes ago

Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positi ..

24 minutes ago

Toronto to slap solar panels on ambulances

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.