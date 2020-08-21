Pre-Production Model of Aurus Komendant SUV to Be Presented in Fall of 2021 - Manturov

A pre-production model of Russia's Aurus Komendant SUV will be presented later than expected, in the fall of next year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday

"We will find a site to show [the model]. The serial production of the Komendant is due to begin in 2022.

Likely, we will be able to show the pre-production model next fall in order to launch the production in March-April 2022," the minister said.

The model was planned to be showcased at the Moscow automobile Salon in the fall of this year.

Aurus is a part of the Kortezh project, which envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The project is carried out by the Russian central automotive institute in collaboration with Sollers company. The Russian government's investment in the project has exceeded 12 billion rubles ($160 million).