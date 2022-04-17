UrduPoint.com

Precision Agriculture Can Enhance Agricultural Productivity, Water Use Efficiency: Chairman PCSIR

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Precision agriculture can enhance agricultural productivity, water use efficiency: Chairman PCSIR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi has said that precision agriculture can help enhance agricultural productivity as well as water use efficiency.

Addressing the participants as chief guest here while inaugurating the wheat & Brassica harvesting at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Research Farm, Koont, Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi lauded the initiatives of PMAS-AAUR to attract farming community to witness demonstrative exhibitory attractions at the farm.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, deans, directors, faculty members and farmers also attended the ceremony.

Dr. Abidi was of the view that trained manpower and modern innovative technology play an important role not only to enhance productivity of the agriculture sector but will also be helpful for food security in the country.

To increase per acre production, he urged the faculty members to do their level best to solve the problems faced by the farming community to become a self-sufficient country.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology has been working at the Campus to train manpower by adopting innovative and affordable agricultural tools in order to bring mechanical revolution in Pakistan.

He highlighted various technologies and their impact on the farming community.

He said that solar power control, water pumping & fertilizer mixing station, drone sprayer, bed plantation, drip irrigation and sprinkler system etc were displayed at the University Farm to attract small farmers towards water use efficiency.

