Preliminary Data Show $1Bln Increase in Russia-Egypt Trade Turnover in 2022 - Ambassador

Trade turnover between Russia and Egypt increased by more than $1 billion in 2022 year-on-year, rising from $4.8 billion to $6 billion, as per preliminary data, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Trade turnover between Russia and Egypt increased by more than $1 billion in 2022 year-on-year, rising from $4.8 billion to $6 billion, as per preliminary data, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary calculations, the trade turnover between Russia and Egypt in 2022 totaled $6 billion, with Russian exports accounting for $5 billion," Borisenko said, adding that the official figures were yet to be finalized.

The ambassador added that it was "already clear" that the trade turnover between the two countries had grown from $4.8 billion recorded in 2021.

In late January, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Egypt counted on increasing grain imports from Russia, considering it one of the priorities of the bilateral relationship.