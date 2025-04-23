Open Menu

Preliminary Dialogue Underway For Pak- Rwanda Direct Flights In Future: Rwandan FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe has said that preliminary discussions are underway on direct flights between Pakistan and Rwanda, which will promote mutual economic relations and tourism in both countries.

The legal framework is being worked on between the two countries, after the completion of which there is a possibility of starting direct flights between the two countries and more work is still needed in this regard, the minister said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe said this while talking to the media along with Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan, Ms Fatou Harerimana besides the inauguration ceremony of Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad.

The Minister said that air connectivity between Pakistan and Rwanda is significant for bilateral relations in different spheres, which will prove to be a milestone in their mutual relations.

He said that the promotion of bilateral economic and trade relations is a priority of both countries for which the role of the business communities of both countries is very important.

Rwandan FM said that the business community of Pakistan should play its due role in increasing trade with Rwanda so that economic and trade relations can develop in both countries.

He said that the legal framework for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries will be completed for trade liberalization, after which it will be considered in both countries.

Replying to a question, he termed the inauguration of Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which will further strengthen the bilateral political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He said Pakistan and Rwanda are two potential economies with many opportunities to further enhance their bilateral economic relations and the bilateral trade is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased, he added.

He said Rwanda offers a market of 14 million people, while Pakistan can leverage Rwanda’s strategic location to access the East African market of 250 million people.

He invited Pakistani businesses and investors to consider investing in Rwanda's Special Economic Zones, where tax holidays and tax relaxations have been granted by the Rwandan government.

