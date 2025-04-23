Preliminary Dialogue Underway For Pak- Rwanda Direct Flights In Future: Rwandan FM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe has said that preliminary discussions are underway on direct flights between Pakistan and Rwanda, which will promote mutual economic relations and tourism in both countries.
The legal framework is being worked on between the two countries, after the completion of which there is a possibility of starting direct flights between the two countries and more work is still needed in this regard, the minister said.
Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P Nduhungirehe said this while talking to the media along with Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan, Ms Fatou Harerimana besides the inauguration ceremony of Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad.
The Minister said that air connectivity between Pakistan and Rwanda is significant for bilateral relations in different spheres, which will prove to be a milestone in their mutual relations.
He said that the promotion of bilateral economic and trade relations is a priority of both countries for which the role of the business communities of both countries is very important.
Rwandan FM said that the business community of Pakistan should play its due role in increasing trade with Rwanda so that economic and trade relations can develop in both countries.
He said that the legal framework for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries will be completed for trade liberalization, after which it will be considered in both countries.
Replying to a question, he termed the inauguration of Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which will further strengthen the bilateral political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.
He said Pakistan and Rwanda are two potential economies with many opportunities to further enhance their bilateral economic relations and the bilateral trade is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased, he added.
He said Rwanda offers a market of 14 million people, while Pakistan can leverage Rwanda’s strategic location to access the East African market of 250 million people.
He invited Pakistani businesses and investors to consider investing in Rwanda's Special Economic Zones, where tax holidays and tax relaxations have been granted by the Rwandan government.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Business
-
Preliminary dialogue underway for Pak- Rwanda direct flights in future: Rwandan FM44 minutes ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi54 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
AJK IRD-sponsored IT-generated POS system yields attractive increase in per-annum sale2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 20254 hours ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears13 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Independence Day Celebrati ..13 hours ago
-
Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC14 hours ago
-
Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation13 hours ago
-
The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between t ..13 hours ago