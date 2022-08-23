UrduPoint.com

'Premature' To Comment On 2.5 TCF Gas Well Discovery Offshore Cyprus - European Commission

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 10:53 PM

'Premature' to Comment on 2.5 TCF Gas Well Discovery Offshore Cyprus - European Commission

It is still "premature" for the European Commission (EC) to comment on Cyprus' announcement related to a discovery of 2.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas as the issue needs further exploration and analysis, Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) It is still "premature" for the European Commission (EC) to comment on Cyprus' announcement related to a discovery of 2.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas as the issue needs further exploration and analysis, Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said that the discovery could help secure gas supplies to Europe amid the energy crisis.

"On this announcement yesterday, of this discovery of potential gas reserves, it is a little bit premature for us to make any kind of comment.

This obviously needs further analysis and exploration by the companies that are involved in cooperation with the national authorities. These are processes which take us a little bit of time so it is not something which in the short term for this winter would provide any alternative sources," McPhie told the EC midday briefing.

On Monday, French energy company TotalEnergies and Italian oil and gas company Eni announced a natural gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well located offshore Cyprus. According to preliminary estimates, there is about 2.5 TCF of gas in place.

More Stories From Business

