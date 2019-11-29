UrduPoint.com
Premature To Make Forecasts About Gas Transit Via Ukraine Starting On January 1 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Premature to Make Forecasts About Gas Transit Via Ukraine Starting on January 1 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) It is currently premature to make any forecasts regarding Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting on January 1, 2020, when the current deal expires, since intense negotiations are underway and the countries' presidents can also discuss this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said earlier in the week that if no deal was secured but deliveries continued, then Kiev would store the Russian gas in its subsurface storage as gas of unidentified owners.

"Intense contacts continue, and while they continue, I believe it would be premature to give any estimate. You know that contacts continue both under mediation of the European Commission and bilaterally, the bilateral process is underway," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can discuss the matter during the upcoming Normandy Four summit in Paris if the countries fail to resolve any questions at the working level, Peskov added.

"There is understanding in general that comprehensive working-level negotiations should be held first. If some problematic questions remain, on which no agreement is reached, then the presidents will be able to use the meeting in Paris and they will have a possibility to communicate bilaterally anyway for touching upon gas. Time is running out, we are under time pressure, but intense contacts continue," Peskov added.

