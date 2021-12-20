Premature To Talk About Necessity Of Changing OPEC+ Deal Parameters - Novak
It is too early to talk about the necessity of changing parameters of the OPEC+ deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday
When asked by reporters if changes are necessary for the deal, Novak said " we will be discussing this on January 4, there are still two weeks left.
"
The next meeting of the ministerial committee for monitoring the implementation of the OPEC + agreement will take place on January 4.