Preparation Of Draft Action Plan For Economic Uplift Is A Positive Step: FCCI President
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Preparation of draft action plan for economic uplift by ministries concerned in collaboration with chambers is a positive step as "we can formulate viable and progressive policies through mutual consultation to give a quick start to the process of economic stability in Pakistan".
This was stated by President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rehan Naseem Bharara here on Friday. Commenting on decisions taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an important meeting between chambers and concerned ministries, he said that the business community is fully convinced of the positive and productive efforts of the government to save Pakistan from bankruptcy and gradually putting it on the path of economic stability.
In this connection, he particularly mentioned inflation, markup, exports, current account deficit and other macroeconomic indicators and said that the efforts of the economic team of Shehbaz Sharif are highly appreciable.
He said that now we need economic policies compatible with the ground realities so that the pace of economic growth could be further expedited.
He said that chambers are the true representatives of the business community including the neglected SME sector.
He presented suggestions from FCCI to control under invoicing, EDF and documentation of the economy and said that the government could get best possible results in consultation with the representative of the business community.
He appreciated the visits of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to different chambers ahead of the announcement of the Federal budget. This consultation process will help the government to resolve budget related issues without any panic or surprise during the announcement of the federal budget, he added.
He demanded an expo centre for Faisalabad so that international level exhibitions could be arranged to showcase the quality products of this city. The Punjab government was ready to donate 50 acres of land for this centre, he added.
He also welcomed the assurance of the government to resolve the economic issues in consultation with the chambers and stakeholders.
