Preparations for National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 in final stage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Preparations for the upcoming National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 are in the final stage to hold this mega event in a most befitting manner.

In this connection, Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badr has visited Kapoori Center, Research & Development (Rakh Khaire Wala) while Dr. Atta Subhani Assistant Director Headquarters, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Gudara Additional Director Livestock District Layyah, Dr. Muhammad Ibraheem Deputy Director Livestock Tehsil Chobara, Dr. Umar Farooq Deputy Director R&D Rakh Khaire Wala and Dr. Ikram Ullah Veterinary Officer RCCIB Jhang were also present on the occasion.

During visit, the officers inspected and gave final approval for the animals selected for cavalcade of the event.

The chosen animals included male and female livestock of Nachi breed and Daira Din Pannah breed.

The officers highlighted the importance of proper grooming and beautification of these animals to ensure their appearance in top form at the show.

Dr. Syed Nadeem Badr directed the Deputy Director R&D Rakh Khaire Wala to supervise condition of the selected animals and enhance their appearance to showcase them at their best.

He said that National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 was expected to highlight Pakistan’s rich livestock heritage as various breeds and livestock competitions were included in this show.

This sow would provide a major platform for promoting livestock farming, genetic research and rural development by attracting a large number of local and international participants. Hence, all necessary preparations should be completed efficiently to make the show a grand success, he added.