Preparations For National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 In Final Stage
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Preparations for the upcoming National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 are in the final stage to hold this mega event in a most befitting manner.
In this connection, Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badr has visited Kapoori Center, Research & Development (Rakh Khaire Wala) while Dr. Atta Subhani Assistant Director Headquarters, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Gudara Additional Director Livestock District Layyah, Dr. Muhammad Ibraheem Deputy Director Livestock Tehsil Chobara, Dr. Umar Farooq Deputy Director R&D Rakh Khaire Wala and Dr. Ikram Ullah Veterinary Officer RCCIB Jhang were also present on the occasion.
During visit, the officers inspected and gave final approval for the animals selected for cavalcade of the event.
The chosen animals included male and female livestock of Nachi breed and Daira Din Pannah breed.
The officers highlighted the importance of proper grooming and beautification of these animals to ensure their appearance in top form at the show.
Dr. Syed Nadeem Badr directed the Deputy Director R&D Rakh Khaire Wala to supervise condition of the selected animals and enhance their appearance to showcase them at their best.
He said that National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 was expected to highlight Pakistan’s rich livestock heritage as various breeds and livestock competitions were included in this show.
This sow would provide a major platform for promoting livestock farming, genetic research and rural development by attracting a large number of local and international participants. Hence, all necessary preparations should be completed efficiently to make the show a grand success, he added.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
More Stories From Business
-
Preparations for National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 in final stage6 minutes ago
-
Developers of illegal housing schemes warned of strict action1 hour ago
-
PBF calls for policy change on KP special economic zones4 hours ago
-
Italian Trade Agency to revive Pakistan's Industrial sector for economic stability;Dr. Salvatore6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 202513 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 202513 hours ago
-
SECP achieves highest number of company incorporation in a single month1 day ago
-
FCCI golden jubilee celebrations inaugurated1 day ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Kashmiri Community in the UK, discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision1 day ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal visits Keele University to foster industry-academia collaboration1 day ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs400 per tola to Rs.292,2001 day ago
-
FBR successfully foils an attempt to game the Faceless Customs Assessment System1 day ago