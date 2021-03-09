UrduPoint.com
Prescott, Cowboys Agree New Contract

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Dallas Cowboys said Monday the franchise has agreed terms on a new contract for quarterback Dak Prescott worth a reported $160 million over four years.

The Cowboys made the announcement in a brief statement ahead of a formal press announcement on Wednesday.

ESPN reported that Prescott, 27, would receive a $66 million signing bonus while the first three years of the deal would average out at around $42 million per year.

The announcement follows years of off-on negotiations which were complicated last season when the quarterback suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle in a game against the New York Giants.

That injury left Prescott sidelined for the season and the Cowboys subsequently stumbled through the remainder of the campaign before finishing third in the NFC East with a 6-10 record.

Prescott, a fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, became a firm favourite for the Cowboys after breaking into the starting line-up in his rookie season.

He won offensive rookie of the year honors in 2016 as the Cowboys reached the playoffs with 13 victories in the regular season.

In 2019, he threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, falling one-yard short of beating Tony Romo's franchise single-season passing record.

He amassed 1,856 passing yards last season before injury cut short his campaign.

