President Aliyev Attends Topsides of BP-Azerbaijan Platform Departure Ceremony

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones attended a symbolic sail-away ceremony for topsides for the Azeri-Central-East platform on Tuesday, the Azerbaijan State News Agency reported.

The upper part of the construction weighs nearly 20,000 tonnes and consists of living spaces for the staff and facilities for fuel processing such as the compressor and drilling rig.

"The Azeri-Central-East (ACE) sanction is the first major investment decision by the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) partnership since the extension of the ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) to 2049 was agreed in 2017. The ACE project is a $6 billion development which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime," Jones was quoted as saying.

This is BP's first remotely controlled offshore station in the world, he added.

The Azeri-Central-East project director, Neal Phillips, informed Aliyev that the Main Control Room had been designed to supervise all of the platform's operations including gas wells maintenance, initial oil separation and transportation of crude oil and gas.

The topsides were constructed by the Azfen fabrication yard in Bayil, where 95% of onshore works have already been completed. The platform itself is currently 85% finished, the agency said. The construction of the platform started in 2019.