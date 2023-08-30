President and CEO Faysal Bank visited SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain, Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan, Head Commercial Banking and SME Altaf Hussain Saqib along with his team visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the distinguished guests.

They exchanged important information in the seminar organized about Islamic banking.

In his welcome address, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik thanked President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain and his team for providing awareness to the public and the business community regarding Islamic Banking.

President SCCI said that, "I pay tribute to Pakistan's renowned Islamic banking scholar, Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan, for contributing to the ongoing efforts to promote Islamic banking in Pakistan".

Malik said that Faysal Bank was the first bank in Pakistan to completely shift its services from conventional banking to Islamic banking. Undoubtedly, this was a significant effort in the business line.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain also addressed the seminar and said that the example of the business community of Sialkot was given all over the world who had played their role in the development of their city.

He said that Sialkot Dry Port, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), AirSial and other such projects were proof of the achievements of the hardworking people of Sialkot.

Renowned Islamic banking scholar Mufti Muhammad Najeeb Khan informed the participants about Islamic banking and explained its benefits.

The seminar was attended by the Sialkot business community.