President & CEO Of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas Came To Inaugurate The Franchise Of Second Cup Located Under The Astonishing “World’s Tallest Horse Mascots” At Blue World City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 04:51 PM

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the franchise of Second Cup located under the astonishing “World’s Tallest Horse Mascots” at Blue World City

A franchise of Second Cup Coffee Company was inaugurated under the “World's Tallest Horse Mascots” at Blue World City - world’s first purpose-built tourist city, located at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jun, 2022) A franchise of Second Cup Coffee Company was inaugurated under the “World's Tallest Horse Mascots” at Blue World City - world’s first purpose-built tourist city, located at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi. The President and CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came from Canada and adorned the inaugural ceremony with his presence.
The event was graced by the senior officials of Blue World City and Second Cup Coffee Company. Launched on the ground floor of the world's tallest horse mascots, the franchise will provide all the world-class services that one can ask for.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Chairman Blue World City - Saad Nazir said that Pakistan's real estate sector has been introduced to a unique architectural style and approach by building world's tallest horse mascots at the world’s first purpose-built tourist city. We are striving to make the Pakistani real estate market contemporary and exceptional by providing world class entertainment facilities to our citizens, in line with the standards of Dubai and Singapore. The launch of Second Cup franchise under the world’s tallest horse mascots is our modest contribution towards this goal. He further added that the world's tallest horse mascots at Blue World City are undoubtedly worthy of being included in the Guinness Book of World Records.


Jim Ragas, President and CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, who exclusively came from Canada for the event, said that it is astonishing to witness the world’s tallest horse mascots and the development progress at Blue World City - world’s first purpose-built tourist city.
Speaking at the occasion, Jim Ragas further said that in his long journey with Second Cup he has never come across such a unique location; making it the only franchise of the world built under the World’s Tallest Horse structures at the world's first purpose-built tourist city.
CEO, Blue World City - Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & CEO, Blue Hills Country Farms Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz said that the franchise of Second Cup Coffee Company will offer an extravagant lifestyle based on the unique and modern features. The exceptional facilities offered by Blue World City like; World’s Tallest Horse Mascots, Water Theme Park and other recreational opportunities makes it an innovative venture as compared to the other real estate projects in the country. He said that with the inclusion of Second Cup franchise, Blue World City would not only become more attractive to tourists, but would also be a role model for other real estate projects in the country. In near future, other international brands and food chains will also plan to launch their outlets in Blue World City.

