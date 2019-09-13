President Citibank calls on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance

A delegation, comprising senior management of Citibank led by its President and Country Corporate Officer, Nadeem Lodhi called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):A delegation, comprising senior management of Citibank led by its President and Country Corporate Officer, Nadeem Lodhi called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, here Friday.

During the meeting, opportunities and incentives available for investment in the country's capital market were discussed, said a Press statement issued by the ministry.

The visiting bankers expressed their trust and confidence in economic and fiscal policies of the government and assured continued participation by their bank in further strengthening the capital market in particular and overall economic development in general.