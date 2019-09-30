President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) greets all newly elected office bearers of regional chambers

UrduPoint.com
Mon 30th September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Monday greeted the all newly elected office bearers of regional chambers across the country.

Talking to SAARC Chamber Senior Vice President and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik declared that the UBG supported candidates and alliances won the seats with clear majority in all chambers.

He said that our candidates after hot contest with rivals clinched all seats of Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents besides executive committees, members in regional chamber elections throughout Pakistan as our candidates were highly qualified, young and dedicated enjoying the highest degree of integrity.

"Our rivals could not find suitable candidates against our high profile candidates as a result we won major chunk of important seats unopposed "he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said our magnificent victory would put us in leading position in the forthcoming annual election of the FPCCI, an apex body in Pakistan and he was much confident of making sweep in forthcoming federation elections seventh times consecutively.

He urged the government to focus on arresting the downward graph of dwindling export on urgent basis and provide package of incentives to boost exports.

Iftikhar Ali further said the top leadership of UBG always firmly believed in the rule of law, promotion and strengthening of democracy and upholding the glory of constitutions.

He said all decisions were taken with consensus in the interest of the business community and always all out efforts were made to help address the genuine grievances being confronted by the business community.

He said the group always focused on attaining economic prosperity of the country through advocating the just cause of the traders.

"UBG will continue to adhere to it 30 points agenda mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities and expedite the process of rapid industrialization besides bringing green revolution in the country in addition to boosting export which he added will ultimately help improve the socio-economic conditions of the poor strata of society especially farmers and growers", he added.

