President For Stronger Pakistan-Czech Trade Ties

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:37 PM

President for stronger Pakistan-Czech trade ties

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Czech Republic and invited its investors to benefit from investment-friendly policies of Pakistan in the areas of mining, renewable energy, joint ventures in textiles, manufacturing of vehicles and power generation.

Talking to Ambassador-designate to Czech Republic Muhammad Khalid Jamali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president stressed the need to bolster high level contacts in this regard. President Alvi said the Pak-Czech trade was not commensurate with its true potential as immense scope existed between the two countries.

He underscoring the focus of the Pakistani Government on bolstering its exports through value-added products like designer goods and directed the ambassador-designate to work for further expansion of economic cooperation.

The President reiterated that Pakistan would never condone the blatant human rights violation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

He stressed that all High Commissioners and ambassadors must highlight the true perspective on Kashmir issue and Indian oppression there.

The President underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages, through exchange of musicians, artists, and cultural troupes, joint ventures on preservation and restoration of national heritage, and greater people-to-people contacts.

