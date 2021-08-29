UrduPoint.com

President FPCCI Lauds Services Of Mian Kashif Ashfaq As Chairman FIEDMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

President FPCCI lauds services of Mian Kashif Ashfaq as Chairman FIEDMC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasser Hyatt Magoo and Chairman Businessman Penal Anjum Nisar Sunday lauded the meritorious services of Mian Kashif Ashfaq as Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Company(FIEDMC).

Congratulating Mian Kashif on successful completion of three years as FIEDMC chief both trade leaders said credit goes to him for the entire rapid development taking place in state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, said a press release.

The Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Company is a mega project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Prime Minister Imran Khan performed its ground breaking in January 03 last year and Kashif Ashfaq served for 3 years as the Chairman FIEDMC from 2018-21.

During his tenure, the Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad grew rapidly and numerous industrial units were established by foreign and local investors because business friendly policies had started yielding positive economic impact on national economy.

It may be mentioned here that Mian Kashif Ashfaq stepped down from the coveted position of Chairman FIEDMC yesterday due to his pressing personal engagements, it added.

