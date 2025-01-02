President GCCI hails five-year economic plan “Uraan Pakistan”

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan on Thursday hailed the five-year homegrown national economic Plan, “Uraan Pakistan” (2024-29) and said that this comprehensive plan will play significant role for sustainable economic development in the country.

The President GCCI said that currently the country's economy is facing major challenges and the business community of Gujranwala welcomes “Uraan Pakistan” and considers it pivotal for the country's economic development.

He said that this five-year homegrown national economic Plan would help achieve sustainable economic growth through competitiveness and productivity.

He said that this comprehensive five-year economic plan (2024-29) has three main pillars including the leading role of Private sector, exports led growth and managing the public debt, which was quite relevant for the restoration of the national economy.

Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan said that because of the continuity of prudent economic reform by the incumbent government, country economic indicators are going in the right direction and all international financial rating agencies have positive views about the country's economy.

Meanwhile, praising the economic strategy evolved by the current economic team of the government, he said that now “We achieved the economic stability and through the comprehensive economic road of” Uraan Pakistan” country’s economy to achieve sustainable economic growth also.”

He said that this five-year plan announced by the government is significant for increasing productivity and competitiveness to revive the economy adding exploration of new markets; diversification of exports; lowering the exchange rate were the key for sustainable export-led economic growth in the country.

Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan said export-led growth and the main role of the private sector to run the economy as pivot of this five-year national economic plan.

The President GCCI said that “we achieved a sustainable economic surplus and also achieved the foreign account surplus in the current fiscal year 2024-25.”

He said that in past decades Pakistan achieved economic growth but for sustainable economic growth, the country needs a comprehensive economic strategy through industrial competitiveness.

He said that a decline in policy rate would benefit the business community and help towards the overall business activities and economic development.

President GCCI said that in his concluding remarks that the business community of Gujranwala has always play its significant role in the economic development of the country and in future “We also support all the comprehensive policies of the incumbent government for the revival of the country's economy in future.”