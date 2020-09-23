President HCSTSI advices business community to adopt social distancing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has advised the trade and industrialist communities to adopt social distancing during business dealings in order to protect themselves against Coronavirus.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that the second wave of COVID-19 has started spreading there is the need that all precautionary measures including use of mask and sanitizer as well as social distancing should be adopted if the business community wants to continue activities.

The business community should carry out activities in accordance with fixed timings of the government from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and close bazaars and markets after 8 p.m., he advised.