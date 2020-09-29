UrduPoint.com
President HCSTSI Felicitates Newly Elected HSATI Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

President HCSTSI felicitates newly elected HSATI office bearers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has felicitated the newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he congratulated Pervez Faheem Noorwala, Muhammad Shahid Soomro and Mehmmod Ahmed on their election unopposed as the Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

He also congratulated Mian Farooq Ahmed, Khuram Faisal Siddiqui, Imtiaz Hussain, Vinod Kumar, Muhammad Sharif Poonjani, Shuja Razzaq Memon, Sabhash Chandar and Ishwar Kumar on their election as members HSATI executive committee.

He hoped that newly elected body of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry will work for bringing betterment in SITE and strive for resolving the issues being faced by the industrial community of Hyderabad.

