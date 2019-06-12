President HSATI hopes Budget 2019-2020 to set direction of bringing economic stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani has expressed hopes that Budget 2019-2020 would set direction of bringing economic stability adding that under the current financial crunch.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said the budget has given a opportunity to industrialists to promote the local manufacturing sector and overcome the issue of unemployment in the country.

He said that with implementation of the budget proposals, the tax collection would be enhanced bringing maximum number of the people into the tax net.

The President Hyderabad Daal Mills Association Salahuddin Qureshi in his remarks termed the Budge 2019-2020 a balanced budget under difficult circumstances adding that the people would start getting fruits with the passage of time, The budget also provided opportunity to business community to enhance export of their production and manufacturing and earn valuable foreign exchange for the betterment of the country, he said and hoped that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country would soon find the track of rapid development, progress and prosperity.

Prominent industrialist Doulat Ram in his remarks while congratulating the Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the budget 2019-2020 has provided maximum benefits poor class and low salary income people of the country while it also encourage the business community to promote local industries and export their products and manufacturing abroad.

Meanwhile, the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani has appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisorfinance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and State Minister for Revenue to review the taxes which proposed in the budget 2019-2020 so that the people particularly the business community could get maximum relief in the financial year 2019-2020.